The previous three that speed addicts were concerned with came from Germany's Big Three luxury automakers, but the Four Rings entrant has been replaced by our newest obsession and target of curiosity, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and its Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V6.



As a brainchild of the Top Gear crew, let’s all take a second to tune our attention to Drivetribe and its latest decision on a battle that may never end as long as opinions run strong: that of the super sedans.The previous three that speed addicts were concerned with came from Germany's Big Three luxury automakers, but the Four Rings entrant has been replaced by our newest obsession and target of curiosity, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and its Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V6. Perhaps because it’s fun to keep inciting a battle between contestants in order to keep getting on a race track to fight one another (the Mustang and Camaro do it all the time). Drivetribe has brought the aforementioned Alfa to the track along with a BMW M3 Competition Pack and a Mercedes-AMG C63 S for a simple barrage of tests.





Read Article