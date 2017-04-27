1/4 Mile Battle Of The Boring - Chrysler Pacifica VS. Toyota 86, The Winner May Shock You

Yes, you read that right, the Chrysler Pacifica is actually faster than the facelifted Toyota 86.



Now, we would normally keep the result a surprise, but it's not often that a bone-stock minivan makes a case for itself on the drag strip, against a sports car, as this was the outcome posted by the folks over at Cars.com.

And to understand what makes the successor of the Town & Country quicker than the Toyota 86, we need to look at the minivan's specs: the 3.6-liter V6 produces 287hp and 262lb-ft (355Nm) of torque. FCA also offers a detuned version of the same mill, with a 16 kWh battery pack, in the hybrid version of the car.



HoustonMidtown

No shock - the Toyobaru are notoriously slow

