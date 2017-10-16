13 Reasons Why We're NOT Ready For The Future Of Motoring

Our safer, cleaner autonomous motoring future is slowly homing into view. Advancements in autonomous driving, data gathering and communications technology are pushing that future forward, but we're not totally convinced that our world is ready yet.

Read on to find out why...

1. The fun will get squeezed out

The future is being driven by people who don't much like cars. Their priorities – hard to argue with – are reducing pollution, reducing congestion and reducing accidents. But where's the fun in that? Speaker after speaker at the FT Future of the Car summit highlighted the trends that are shaping tomorrow's cars. Clean power, connectivity (vehicles talking to one another and to roadside infrastructure) and car sharing were the hot topics.



