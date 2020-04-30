15 Vehicles: If Show Up In One Of These On Your First Date Your NOT Going To Get A Second One

So you got loads of cash and you're planning to buy an expensive car to rake in new lady friends. You probably think any car that's new and expensive would do the hard part for you when you want to meet with women. Wrong! We're sorry to rain on your parade, but if you actually believe that, you can't be any more incorrect.

Though it's true that on top of a pleasing personality, a good sense of humor, and financial stability, girls do often get attracted to guys more if they like the car he drives. But that is a big IF. Because aside from all that, women are also attracted to good taste.