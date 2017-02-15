18 Automakers Join To Urge Trump To Repeal Obama's Landmark Fuel Standards

The chief executives of 18 major automakers and their U. S. units urged President Donald Trump to revisit a decision by the Obama administration to lock in vehicle fuel efficiency rules through 2025. In a letter sent late Friday and viewed by Reuters, the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, along with the top North American executives at Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and others urged Trump to reverse the decision, warning thousands of jobs could be at risk.



