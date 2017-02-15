18 Automakers Join To Urge Trump To Repeal Obama's Landmark Fuel Standards

The chief executives of 18 major automakers and their U.

S. units urged President Donald Trump to revisit a decision by the Obama administration to lock in vehicle fuel efficiency rules through 2025.

In a letter sent late Friday and viewed by Reuters, the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, along with the top North American executives at Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co  and others urged Trump to reverse the decision, warning thousands of jobs could be at risk.



TomM

Sorry - but it still was Richard Nixon - a model Republican President - who started the EPA and the standards are NOT Obama standards - they are EPA standards - AND At the time - these new standards were signed off on by the heads of the manufacturers. They were given lots of input into the standards. (The footprint between the wheels to define size was a joint Ford/GM idea)

What actually happened - two things changed the world
1 - The USA found enough oil to become energy independent - even if they do not yet harvest all of it.
2 - The world oil market collapsed on itself - cutting the oil prices in half (Funny - no one gives Obama credit for that one just because it happened in is administration and probably caused the economic recovery in the USA)

With Gas prices nearly half the price now - people stopped buying small cars, hybrids, and diesels in the USA - and started buying less efficient Trucks and SUVs over cars. As a result - the market changes require a re-look at the standards. In Europe and Asia - in countries where they have little oil of their own (And some do like England)- gas prices stayed high due to high taxes on Gasoline - which is why Diesels sell much better in Europe. In japan - because of lack of space - and lack of domestic energy production - really small cars - 660cc engines - account for 40% of cars sold. And with the loss of domestic Atomic Electricity production - use of natural gas is also going up - so prices there are astronomical.

TomM (View Profile)

Votes: 1   

TheSteve

And then, the next time US automakers can't compete against foreign brands, they'll beg the feds to pile on more tariffs on the competition to "level the playing field," not realizing that fuel efficiency (i.e., the lack of their own) is often a factor in a car purchase.

We saw this in the 1970s with The Energy Crisis, where buyers flocked to more fuel efficient Asian models. We're arguably seeing this now, as we note that non-American brands often give you a bigger bang for the buck and better fuel economy than buying American, and The Prez is threatening tariffs on the competition.

Nope. Not my fault. Let me do what I want (e.g., don't make me be more fuel efficient), but don't hold me accountable for what I do.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Votes: 1   

