1994 Mazda RX-7 With 4,600 Miles Goes For UNTHINKABLE Price — Is It Worth It Or Are Buyers NUTS?

There's no question in my mind that the past 24 months in the used car market has been insane. That's because the prices are CRAZY for certain vehicles.



Whether its Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes or BMW, if you have the right model and it's had some miles on it, you can guarantee it'll get all the money — and then some. Vehicle values have been riding high.



But could it all end? Or, is this the "new normal" as we approach the end of do-it-yourself, gasoline-fed autos?



The latest example is a 1994 Mazda RX-7 coupe. Only boasting 4.600 miles, it's the epitome of barely broken in. Its interior looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor.



Check it out after the jump and let us know in the comments below: Is THIS RX-7 worth it or are today's buyers NUTS?







This 1994 Mazda RX-7 Touring is finished in Montego Blue Metallic over tan leather and shows under 4,600 miles. The car has spent its life registered in Virginia and was purchased by the selling dealer approximately one year ago. As a Touring model, the car features a factory sunroof, fog lamps, rear window wiper, and the Bose Acoustic Wave sound system. Power comes from a sequentially-turbocharged 13B-REW rotary engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. This FD RX-7 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Carfax report and a clean Virginia title...



