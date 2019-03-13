2 Men Charged With Stealing Over 60 Volkswagens

Federal prosecutors have charged two men with conspiring to steal dozens of automobiles stored at the Pontiac Silverdome parking lot.

Romane Porter, 42, of Farmington Hills and Daniel Onorati, 41, of Eastpointe conspired with others to steal 61 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles in 2017, according to an indictment filed in federal court in Detroit.

The vehicle thefts drew headlines at the time along with reports that Volkswagen was storing thousands of vehicles at the Silverdome parking lot that the automaker was forced to repurchase because the cars utilized a device to cheat U.S. emissions tests.