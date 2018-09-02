2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta with 57 miles on odo is on sale for 3X its original price

The richest of the rich is not just like any rich people you know, as these guys can multiply their money in a very short amount of period. You are probably wondering how they do this because you want to do it for yourself, but it isn’t that easy because you really have to be loaded. What they do is they invest their money in a super rare supercar, like the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta. After some, they’re able to sell it for double or even triple its MSRP.



The Speciale, similar to the 360 Stradale and F430 Scuderia, was meant to become an even more hardcore version of Maranello’s mid-engine supercar. Surely, it’s an excellent piece of work with its naturally aspirated 4.5 liter V8 that carried out no less than 605 PS (597 horsepower) and 540 Nm (398 pound-feet) of torque, plus the number of modifications it has got.



