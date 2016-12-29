2017 Audi A8 H Tron – It's confirmed, the new A8 H Tron coming soon! One of the longest hybrids, ever.

The newest hybrid car by German automaker coming soon, but this time here is an upcoming 2017 Audi A8 H Tron.

At the previous Detroit Auto Show Audi released the h-tron Quattro concept. The car was using a modified Q7 body with an all new hydrogen powertrain. Since then not much information was released about it, though. However, there are some interesting rumors about the upcoming Detroit Auto Show which we are going to talk about next. For starters, Audi will more than likely release a new powertrain for their higher end models. This is because diesel engines no longer sell as good as before.

Why? Well, VW and their sister-company, Audi, had a problem with emissions. Because of that, they can no longer sell diesel in the US, and it affected them greatly.

User Comments

MDarringer

I still do not understand why Audi made the new A8 even duller looking than the current one that they cannot give away. Hydrogen is green masturbatory technology. It makes Audi look like it's "doing something" but the infrastructure simply isn't there to support it and by most accounts, the technology still has hurdles to overcome beyond infrastructure.

An utterly conventional A8 PHEV would make more sense as will the inevitable EV version.

