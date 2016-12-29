2017 Audi A8 H Tron – It's confirmed, the new A8 H Tron coming soon! One of the longest hybrids, ever.

The newest hybrid car by German automaker coming soon, but this time here is an upcoming 2017 Audi A8 H Tron. At the previous Detroit Auto Show Audi released the h-tron Quattro concept. The car was using a modified Q7 body with an all new hydrogen powertrain. Since then not much information was released about it, though. However, there are some interesting rumors about the upcoming Detroit Auto Show which we are going to talk about next. For starters, Audi will more than likely release a new powertrain for their higher end models. This is because diesel engines no longer sell as good as before.



Why? Well, VW and their sister-company, Audi, had a problem with emissions. Because of that, they can no longer sell diesel in the US, and it affected them greatly.



