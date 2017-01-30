2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced at $175,100 in the U.S.

gaf42 submitted on 1/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:41:53 PM

0 user comments | Views : 38 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: audi, audi r8, price

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Get your piggy banks out, boys and girls, the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder officially has a price.

Starting at $175,100 in the U.S. – or $176,350 with tax, title, and registration – it's nearly $30,000 cheaper than its Lamborghini Huracan sibling. But that doesn't mean it's short on performance.

Under the hood is the same 5.2-liter V10 you'll find on the R8 coupe, producing 540 horsepower (402 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (539 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is paired to a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission, that allows the droptop to race to 60 miles per hour (96 miles per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 198 mph (318 kmh).

Read Article


2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced at $175,100 in the U.S.

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]