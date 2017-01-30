2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced at $175,100 in the U.S.

Get your piggy banks out, boys and girls, the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder officially has a price. Starting at $175,100 in the U.S. – or $176,350 with tax, title, and registration – it's nearly $30,000 cheaper than its Lamborghini Huracan sibling. But that doesn't mean it's short on performance.



Under the hood is the same 5.2-liter V10 you'll find on the R8 coupe, producing 540 horsepower (402 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (539 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is paired to a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission, that allows the droptop to race to 60 miles per hour (96 miles per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 198 mph (318 kmh).



