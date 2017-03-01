2017 Audi RS7 Performance - Elegance and Power !

The current A7 has been released back in 2009 in concept form and in the meantime it received a couple of large updates. The latest is the 2017 model which also brings a new version. This is expected to be the last big updated before an all-new model will take over next year. The new model we are talking about is the 2017 Audi RS7 Performance. This has just been released for the US market a few months ago and it is quite an improvement over the regular version. However, while it is new in the US, the European market had the model for quite some time.



Read Article