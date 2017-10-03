2017 Audi SQ7- It’s all about tricks

When we come to Audi all attention lately was focused on the future Q8 model. We had a Q8 Concept in Detroit this January, and we hardly grasped for air when new Q8 Sport Concept arrived in Geneva. X6’s rival is a nice thing, and especially its angrier S edition previewed by Geneva concept, but what if you want your luxury and tremendously powerful SUV today.



Audi has one right now, and it’s yours to take it if you can afford it of course. We are talking here about 2017 Audi SQ7, which has quite a few things to bring to the table.



