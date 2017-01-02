2017 BMW M4 GTS – Not for Mama’s Boys

BMW tries to offer everything. Let’s say you are a dad, but you want a dash of passion from you dull shaped 3 Series, which will eventually lead you to 4 Series. Furthermore, if you really want to feel some adrenaline pumping, you’ll end up with M4. If you are dreaming about being new Senna, while still working from 9 to 5, eventually you’ll squeeze in upcoming M4 GT4. But if you ever thought about driving home in your M4 GT4 after the race is over, feel free to forget about it, as it’s track-only thing. And that led us to this gem 2017 BMW M4 GTS.



