2017 BMW i8 – Future for today

BMW has shocked us all with the Bangle era. Many fans were vocal and harsh with their critics of new radicalized design and disruption of tradition. Top of the line 7 Series even featured boost in sales year before the introduction of new Bangle one in 2001, as the buyers rushed to buy last “proper” 7 Series before things got spoiled. After that new version became the best-selling one in BMW’s history? So, two things are certain, people don’t know what they want, and you just cannot please them all.



Despite obvious, BMW hasn’t stopped trying and after people’s mourning about Bangle era in recent time and criticism about the lack of styling thrills, Munich shocked us ones again with i-series. BMW i8 concept was revealed in 2011, and it just strolled down to the public roads three years later almost not changing any of its highly futuristic concept’s lines. It has been two years after introduction and let’s see what 2017 BMW i8 has to tell about itself.



