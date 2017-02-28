2017 Bentley Continental GT Black Speed by Mulliner – Black Edition or Monster by Mulliner or what?

Bentley Continental GT is currently in its second generation, which debuted six years ago. That seems fine, as we are talking about $200k luxury grand tourer, but in fact the whole architecture underneath dates back to 2003 and introduction of the first gen. The third generation is undergoing heavy testing at this moment, and until it arrives with a brand new platform, introduced by newest Panamera, we can feast our eyes on special 2017 Bentley Continental GT Black Speed by Mulliner.

First of all, we have Bentley Continental GT with 4.0-liter V8 or 6.0-liter W12. W12 produces 582 hp, but if you go for Speed model, you’ll end up with 642 hp from the same unit. There is even something above that, Supersports version with 710 hp, again from the same W12.



Read Article