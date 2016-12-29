2017 Cadillac CTS-V – Four door Corvette

The average age of Cadillac buyer in America was 59, and there is something wrong with that. Cadillac was well aware of this fact, and they are putting a decent effort in turning the tide. From the start of the new millennium, it introduced sharp but also unimaginative styling, which evolved during the years and while sharpness is still present it is far more complex and appealing that are requirements these days.



One more thing besides exciting looks that could draw younger crowds was the introduction of tarmac ripping versions of its sedans. Pioneer was the first generation of CTS model offered in V version, and it was later followed through next generations, while recently ATS also got its own hot form. Meanest CTS model just received a successor, so we are about to review the 2017 Cadillac CTS-V.



