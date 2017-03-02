2017 Ford F-150 Gets The Convertible Treatment From NCE

There's an untapped market potential that companies such as Newport Convertible Engineering (NCE) are willing to explore, and a convertible version of the Ford F-150 fits the pattern.



Detailed in a short video that shows how its new folding soft-top functions, the beheaded truck is an arrival worth looking at, even if it may not be to everyone's taste.



The team responsible for modifying it doesn’t have anything to say about their project - for now at least, but we can see the canvas roof folding down completely behind the rear seats, and a roll bar that enhances torsional rigidity, in addition to other possible structural improvements.



