2017 Geneva Motor Show Preview

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show is ahead of us, and we have so much to look forward. This is one of the biggest in Europe and even in the world, and we have seen so many hot vehicles and concepts introduced in recent years.



This show began in 1905, and this year it will start on March 7, 2017, but the first two days are reserved for the media and press. Tickets are already on sale, and the show will be open to the public on March 9. Although there is more than one month left before the beginning of the event, some carmakers already reserved their spots and announced cars we will see. Let’s take a look at some of the key vehicles that will appear at the show.



