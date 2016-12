The 2017 Volkswagen Golf R produces 310bhp from its turbocharged 2. 0-litre four-cylinder engine, which is 10bhp more than the pre-facelift car and matches the peak output of the Golf GTI Clubsport S, as well as the Honda Civic Type R.

That power hike makes this the quickest variant of Volkswagen’s best-selling hatchback ever sold, and it’s joined by a jump in torque of 20lb ft, bringing the maximum figure to 295lb ft.