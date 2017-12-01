2017 Honda Civic Type R Black Edition To Be Delivered

DabbyMr submitted on 1/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:44 AM

1 user comments | Views : 544 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.opptrends.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Honda cleverly revealed its 2017 Civic Type R Black Edition which is supposed to be the last 100 examples of the outgoing Type R, and Honda expects that it will sell these vehicles very fast.



The production of this Black Series has been limited to the last 100 units in the Type R’s 2,500-unit UK production run, and what is even more interesting is that all of the 100 units are already built and awaiting their new owners. Those cars are on their way to the dealerships and with this, according to Honda, Civic Type R has officially concluded the production in its current form. It’s time for the new kid on the block. But before it arrives let’s talk about the Black Edition, and try to picture what is waiting, maybe, just for you!

Read Article


2017 Honda Civic Type R Black Edition To Be Delivered

About the Author

DabbyMr

DabbyMr (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Over $40,000 for a Civic? Ha ha!

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/12/2017 10:01:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]