2017 Honda Civic Type R Black Edition To Be Delivered

Honda cleverly revealed its 2017 Civic Type R Black Edition which is supposed to be the last 100 examples of the outgoing Type R, and Honda expects that it will sell these vehicles very fast.



The production of this Black Series has been limited to the last 100 units in the Type R’s 2,500-unit UK production run, and what is even more interesting is that all of the 100 units are already built and awaiting their new owners. Those cars are on their way to the dealerships and with this, according to Honda, Civic Type R has officially concluded the production in its current form. It’s time for the new kid on the block. But before it arrives let’s talk about the Black Edition, and try to picture what is waiting, maybe, just for you!



