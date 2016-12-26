2017 Honda WR-V - All You Need to Know

The third generation of the Fit has been introduced back in 2013 and since then it has been released in numerous markets around the world.

The car is one of the more successful subcompacts out there and it managed to fit a wide variety of markets. However, there are a few countries out there needing more than just a compact city car. Well, not that long ago the 2017 Honda WR-V was released which is nothing more than just a Fit with a slightly different running gear and a new look. The car is actually based on the same chassis as the Fit and it does share quite a few parts with it.

MDarringer

The WRV is a clever way to sell a small hatchback. I really hope Chevy does the Spark Activ.

