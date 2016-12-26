2017 KIA TELLURIDE - An all new vehicle by Korean car maker! What do you say about unusual design?

cezarr submitted on 12/26/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:03:12 AM

0 user comments | Views : 490 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: digestcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back at the start of 2016, Kia was releasing the Telluride concept car, a seven seats crossover built on the same platform as the Sorento.

So far they have not said much about it but it seems that Kia may release another version of the car. The 2017 Kia Telluride is expected at the next Detroit Auto Show in January of 2017. Unlike the previous version, this car is now expected to be pretty much a production ready vehicle.

Why? Well, Kia’s current Sorento has to fit in two very different markets, and it can’t really compete for all that well. The Telluride is expected to become their new seven-seat crossover while the Sorento will remain the five seats upmarket model which will be sold above the Sportage.

Read Article


2017 KIA TELLURIDE - An all new vehicle by Korean car maker! What do you say about unusual design?

About the Author

cezarr

cezarr (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]