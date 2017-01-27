2017 Kia Niro – The Best of Both Worlds

Despite a recent decrease in oil prices, auto manufacturers are still doing their best to produce the most fuel-efficient vehicles and hybrids. It is certain that the price of gas will eventually increase again so we should prepare by exploring the new vehicles in the hybrid segment. 2017 Kia Niro is among the vehicles showed at the February’s Chicago Auto Show and is one of the most noticeable models right now because it combines something we could rarely see: crossover body and high hybrid efficiency. However, the list of innovations in this vehicle does not just end there and can surprise even the most demanding customers. Well, let’s get to know this Kia and what it can bring to the table.



Read Article