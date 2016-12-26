2017 MASERATI ALFIERI - One of the most luxurious coupe. It will be available in showrooms by 2018!

Maserati was planning on releasing two new models by 2016, but this didn’t happen. The first pushed back the release date for the two cars in 2018, but it now seems that the two may not be released by 2020. The main reason for that is the Chinese market which stagnated for the past two years. Because of that, the FCA Group decided that it is best for Maserati to keep their current four cars.



Despite that, the 2017 Maserati Alfieri, which was going to be one of the two cars, is still expected to be showcased in production form by the end of 2017. The car will use a shorter version of the chassis found in the GranTurismo. This means that it will have very little in common with the Ghibli and that’s great.



