2017 Mazda CX-9 – Test Drive

The Mazda CX-9 made its debut in 2007, and ever since it appeared on the market, it has been fun to drive. This three-row crossover received a facelift in 2010 for the first time and in 2013 for the second time, allowing the first-generation model to be competitive and fresh. When the 2016 CX-9 version was produced, we realized that Japanese car maker is aiming high with their gorgeous three-row SUV. The 2017 Mazda CX-9 remained pretty much the same, and it has been put to the test so let’s see what makes this car so special.



Read Article