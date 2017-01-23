2017 Porsche 911 GT3 to get 4.0-litre flat six engine

The new Porsche 911 GT3 that's due to be launched at the Geneva motor show in March will have a 4. 0-litre flat six engine, according to a well-informed source close to the factory. It will not be the same 4.0-litre engine that's found in the current GT3 RS and 911 R, but an evolution capable of producing "at least" the same 500bhp and up from the 475bhp of the last ‘standard’ GT3.



The main focus of the development work has been to improve further the durability of the engine, resulting in a motor that "has done thousands of kilometres, absolutely flat out, with no problems at all".



