Acura TLX as we know it, debuted at the 2014 North American International Auto Show as a 2015 model year. A couple of years have passed from its introduction, and the car is now scheduled for a mid-cycle update. The upgrade is scheduled for next year, and it should come with 2018 Acura TLX. To confirm our thoughts on the subject we have spy photos of the TLX test mule. Testings are already well under way, and the model should be ready for its presentation somewhere during 2017.



