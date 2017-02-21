2018 Alpina B5 plays in the snow on its way to Geneva

Part one of Alpina’s teaser campaign for the new B5 is out to show the high-performance sedan flexing its V8 muscle on the snow prior to its much-awaited debut at the Geneva Motor Show. In typical Alpina fashion, don’t expect an overly aggressive exterior design as the reputable tuner does things in a classy way and only gives BMW’s models a series of subtle tweaks. The typical multi-spoke alloy wheels backed by blue brake calipers will live on in the next-gen B5, which is obviously based on the new BMW 5 Series Sedan G30.



Even if the new B5 Bi-Turbo won’t have more muscle than the outgoing model’s 600 horsepower, it will still be faster considering the latest 5 Series has switched to the CLAR platform bringing a sizeable weight loss. That being said, we won’t be too surprised if the biturbo 4.4-liter V8 is going to be retuned for this new application, as it will be the case with BMW’s next installment of the M5 set to premiere later in the year.



