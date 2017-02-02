2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante puts its top down, powers up

No need to adjust your computer settings, this is the achingly beautiful new Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante in the flesh. Building on the already stunning design of the standard Volante and Vanquish coupe, the Volante S adds a few new features to the mix.



Under the hood is the same 6.0-liter V12 you'll find throughout the Aston Martin range. Unlike the Volante, though, that same engine has been uprated to produce just north of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts)… in the U.K. and Europe. The rest of the world (including the U.S.) has to deal with a mere 580 horsepower (432 kilowatts) from the same engine.



