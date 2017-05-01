2018 Audi A1 – Story Goes On

BMW made quite a commotion when it offered its view of legendary Mini in 2000. A new class of premium little cars was created, and Mini was an instant hit. Fiat was soon to follow playing on the same sentimental card and in 2007 new 500 was born. Even Citroen joined the game in 2009 with DS3, so it would be sacrilegious if few other premium car makers didn’t offer their competitors to this segment. Audi entered the fray, and in 2010 we welcomed A1. Now we have a special treat of reviewing photos of what should be the 2018 Audi A1, respectively second generation of Audi’s view on what should premium city car be.



