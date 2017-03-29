2018 Audi A8: Here's A Good Idea Of What It Will Look Like

Audi is set to reveal its all-new A8 flagship luxury sedan on July 11.

And not a moment too soon, considering that the current model is getting a little long in the proverbial tooth.

But while we wait for that to come around, here's a pretty good idea of what it will look like.

This latest rendering from Jan Peisert is based on the latest spy shots of prototypes for the forthcoming fourth-generation A8 undergoing testing. It also borrows stylistic elements from other Audi designs we've seen recently, including the Prologue Avant concept, the new SQ5 crossover, and the latest TT coupe.

