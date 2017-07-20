2018 Audi A8 Render Galore: Coupe, Avant, S8, RS8

The fourth-generation Audi A8 was unveiled only a few days ago, but already some people with too much free time on their hands are imagining all sorts of versions in the digital realm. By far our favorite of the bunch is the coupe, which actually has a shot in the real life.



The Prologue concept from a few years ago heralded a new design language for Audi and it was put to good use for the first time on a production model on the 2018 A8. Guess what body style it had? Yes, it was a coupe. The Prologue was no doubt a stunner, and while the A8 Sedan doesn’t really quite match it in terms of styling, a coupe could prove to be much nicer. Some reports are indicating Audi will inaugurate the A9 family for the coupe and will have it on sale in a few years from now. We’ll just have to wait and see about that.



