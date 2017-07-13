2018 Audi A8 game-changing suspension explained

For the new active chassis technology, the A8 has an electromechanical unit at each corner of the suspension system. They are managed by an electronic chassis platform (ECP) central control unit that is integrated in to other vehicle systems.



Each unit is capable of applying up to 1100Nm of force to either compress or extend the suspension arms, depending on the road conditions and driving style.



During fast cornering the active system can counter the compression of the outside wheels, reducing bodyroll, and can minimise pitch and dive during heavy acceleration or braking by applying force to either the front or rear suspension.





The technology also uses information from the vehicle’s forward-facing camera to spot obstacles on the road and adjust the suspension to suit them. While a conventional suspension set up would crash into a pothole or over a speed bump, Audi’s active system will move the wheel with the obstacle, minimising the unpleasant sensation transmitted through to the cabin and its occupants.



Read Article