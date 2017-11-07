2018 Audi A8's Remote Parking Pilot and Garage Pilot In Action!

GermanNut submitted on 7/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:28 AM

0 user comments | Views : 548 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.youtube.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fingertip response: the controls

The luxury sedan’s interior deliberately adopts a reductive design; the interior architecture is clear and with a strictly horizontal orientation.

Audi carries its high quality standards into the digital age with a radically new operating concept. It does away with the familiar rotary pushbutton and touchpad of the predecessor model. The instrument panel is kept largely clear of buttons and switches. At its center is a 10.1-inch touchscreen display which, when off, blends almost invisibly into the high-gloss black surround thanks to its black-panel look.

Read Article


2018 Audi A8's Remote Parking Pilot and Garage Pilot In Action!

About the Author

GermanNut

GermanNut (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]