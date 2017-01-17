2018 Audi Q8 rendered as a production model

Audi’s Detroit Auto Show Q8 crossover is one of those typical studies that closely mirror the production model adding a bit of motor show flair to spark some buzz around them.





More often than not, it doesn’t take much imagination to visualize a more realistic version of these concepts and such is the case with Ingolstadt's premium coupe-crossover.



By changing the appearance of the headlights, and toning down the grille, side mirror casings, and wheels, X-Tomi has taken the show car a lot closer to its production brethren, which will sit atop of the current Q7 in Audi's range.



