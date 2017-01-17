2018 Audi Q8 rendered as a production model

gaf42 submitted on 1/17/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:06:10 PM

0 user comments | Views : 610 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: audi, q8

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi’s Detroit Auto Show Q8 crossover is one of those typical studies that closely mirror the production model adding a bit of motor show flair to spark some buzz around them.




More often than not, it doesn’t take much imagination to visualize a more realistic version of these concepts and such is the case with Ingolstadt's premium coupe-crossover.

By changing the appearance of the headlights, and toning down the grille, side mirror casings, and wheels, X-Tomi has taken the show car a lot closer to its production brethren, which will sit atop of the current Q7 in Audi's range.

Read Article


2018 Audi Q8 rendered as a production model

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]