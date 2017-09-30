2018 Audi RS4 Avant and RS5 Coupe get Carbon Edition bodywork

Were you ever a fan of the Audi RS4 Avant or the RS5 Coupe? If you were, we have something even flashier for you - that is if you are the kind of person who likes to stand out of the crowd. It is the all new Carbon Edition for both high-performance models. Instantly, you would think of a massive weight loss, but that is not all because the vehicles will also come with an RS sport exhaust and matrix LED headlights.



Given that name, we would expect the models to have a body that has been given carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) components. True enough, certain parts including the front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser insert and mirror caps have all been swapped with carbon fiber. There is also some noticeable carbon fiber trim on the interior and the engine cover. The RS5’s roof has been replaced by this, saving it a total of 6 pounds 10 ounces (3 kilograms).



