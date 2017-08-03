2018 Audi RS5 arrived to Geneva and it is astonishing, but will the 450 HP be enough?!

Dear readers, Audi actually revealed its brand new RS model, and where else than in Geneva?! The company’s 2018 Audi RS5 coupe is everything you would hope for, all we’ve reported so far, and the best thing about it is the fact that it’s even more than all that!



Geneva just confirmed a bunch of speculations that were tied to the RS5 and one of those was the news that the Audi RS5 will replace the 4. 2 L naturally aspirated V8 for a twin-turbo V6, that at 2.9-liter has somewhat slightly less displacement than the S4/S5. Maybe you already know this, but just in case you don’t this unit is shared with the new Porsche Panamera 4S, but the output has been increased from 434 HP to 445 HP, and that is all matched nicely with 443 lb-ft of torque which is around 125 lb-ft more than in the old RS5. One of the attempts were to lose some weight that has pulled it down performance wise, but just like M4, sheer downsizing just didn’t cut it, meaning that the 60 kg weight loss just shows that they give in a lot of effort.



Read Article