2018 Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition has impressive specs

It was back in October 2015 when we first saw the Performance version. It served as the ultimate expression of the RS6 Avant that produced as much as 597 horsepower (445 kilowatts) that it got from its biturbo 4.0 liter V8. Now, it is 2018 and there is a new king, thanks to the collaboration between Audi and ABT Sportsline - the Nogaro Edition. There are only 150 examples of this special edition high performance wagon by Ingolstadt.



This special edition model pays tribute to the iconic RS2 model, which was launched in 1994. It is actually considered as the automaker’s first ever RS model. Now, the RS6 Avant Nogaro Edition is finished in Nogaro blue paint (and that is actually where it got its name). To give the body a little bit of a contrast, it also gets some black accents all over its body.



