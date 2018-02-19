2018 Audi SQ5 has been lowered by ABT Sportsline to make it look like a hatchback

Since the Audi SQ5 first came out, Bavarian tuner did nothing but think up different scenarios for this hot crossover. ABT Sportsline has been offering various upgrade packages for the latest generation. The aftermarket tuners are also revising the temporary top dog in the Q5 family with a wide array of upgrades for customers who cannot wait any longer for the Audi Sport to come out with the RS Q5.



When looking at it from the exterior, ABT gave the Audi SQ5 a new and more aggressive body kit that is wider than the original. They say that the SQ5 looks even more dominant in the rearview mirror after this upgrade. In fact, we would say that it is quite a comprehensive package with those wide hips granted by the fender extensions, together with a new front skirt and muscular side skirts that will definitely catch your attention.



