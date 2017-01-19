2018 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT - First spy photos! One of the most powerful car in its lineup, ever!

Despite being released in 2011, the current generation of the Continental GT is identical under its skin with the model released in 2003. On top of that, that car is based on a platform that dates back to the late ‘90s. This means that despite being not that old, the current model can’t really match the likes of its competitors. In order to change that Bentley has been working on a successor for some time now. This was first spied back in the early 2016, and the changes seem quite impressive so far.



The new car will be priced similarly to the current model. The base version should still start right under $200,000 with the top end versions going well past that. The release date is still unknown, but we might see a production ready version released at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show.



