2018 BMW 1-Series Facelift revisions are so subtle you might not spot them

BMW has given the 2018 1-Series a facelift, and they have just released a ton of new photos and a couple of videos to show us what it’s got. Nevertheless, the people at BMW continue to remind us of the three- and five-door, rear-wheel-drive model from Bavaria that is available in three-, four-, and six-cylinder powertrains if the upgrades do not interest you. Now, going back to the all-new 1 Series, the Mini-like hatchback will have a front-wheel-drive setup this time.



The range-topping trim of the 1 Series will be getting a turbocharged 2.0 liter engine under its hood, where it can bring out 300 horsepower.



Read Article