2018 BMW 1-Series Facelift revisions are so subtle you might not spot them

gaf42 submitted on 7/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:43:15 PM

0 user comments | Views : 270 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: bmw, 1 series

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW has given the 2018 1-Series a facelift, and they have just released a ton of new photos and a couple of videos to show us what it’s got.

Nevertheless, the people at BMW continue to remind us of the three- and five-door, rear-wheel-drive model from Bavaria that is available in three-, four-, and six-cylinder powertrains if the upgrades do not interest you. Now, going back to the all-new 1 Series, the Mini-like hatchback will have a front-wheel-drive setup this time.

The range-topping trim of the 1 Series will be getting a turbocharged 2.0 liter engine under its hood, where it can bring out 300 horsepower.

Read Article


2018 BMW 1-Series Facelift revisions are so subtle you might not spot them

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]