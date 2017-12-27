2018 BMW 430i Vs 2018 Kia Stinger - How Do They Stack Up In The Real World?

We are not the only ones who have been pretty obsessed with the Kia Stinger since the car debuted at last year’s Detroit Auto Show.

As enthusiasts, any time a new carmaker dips a toe in the sporting sedan waters, we want to know how it stacks up against the current crop of benchmark cars.

For the new Kia, competitors could realistically range all over the place. But when one thinks of good-handling, luxury-oriented sedans, BMW still springs to the top of mind. With a sleek shape, a driver-first attitude, and pricing in the mid-$40k range, the 430i Gran Coupe also matches up really well with our Stinger GT1 test car. Sure, the Kia’s a bit bigger and more powerful, but comparing the Korean to an Ultimate anything has got to make for an interesting day of driving, right?

User Comments

countguy

LMAO

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 1:42:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

cidflekken

I remember test driving a 428i Gran Coupe Luxury Line (not even with the M-Package) and it was truly a sublime experience. Such an incredibly balanced, responsive, and refined ride. Not surprised that the Kia couldn't match those attributes, but they're just on their first steps whereas BMW has been at it for generations. Honestly, all this talk about BMW "losing" its driving experience, while real, to me, seems overstated. Yes, they're not making the flat-out sports sedans of the past, but they are still at the top of the driving experience.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 3:44:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

I'd pay BMW prices for a Mercedes, but here the Stinger is simply too good for the price and BMW has lost its ultimate-driving-machine script. The 4 Series is as dull looking as it gets. I'll take the Kia's price advantage and superior reliability for the win, Bob.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 4:34:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

TomM

For people who want to be SEEN in a car - they will buy the BMW - a KIA has no street cred today. IT may even be a better car - but it will be looked on as low class.

Kia (and Hyundai) may be viable alternatives to Toyota , and NIssan - and MAYBE Honda (Although I think that is a stretch) - but they still require lots of money incentives to sell them - and some are boat anchors on dealer lots.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 5:08:38 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

and BMWs will bleed you dry after the warranty runs out

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 5:21:17 PM | | Votes: -3   

mini22

For a first time effort to make a decent grand touring sedan you have say that Kia has done an excellent first attempt. Sure refinements in steering and suspension are the next order of business and perhaps can be incorporated for next model year or mid term refresh. Its a dam good first effort and for the price you get a lot of car. BMW has been at this for over 40 years. I would be surprised if they did not win this comparison. But you really have to give it to Kia. They have come so far from the mid nineties. I remember when I used to sell cars at a Toyota dealership. Back then Toyota were not big enough and dealers could sell additional makes. The dealer I sold for also sold Kia's. We had a classic marketing joke. Back then the slogan for Toyota was "Oh what a feeling'. We thought the appropriate slogan for Kia was "Check engine light". (Kia Sportages used have ridiculous transmission problems)They were really a piece of crap back then. Today both Hyundai and Kia are a viable alternative to Toyota, Honda, Nissan.

mini22 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 4:36:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Go drive a Stinger. I recently had the chance and it's tremendous. It's the kind of product Lincoln desperately needs. I'd love a Shelby Stinger with the GT350's V8 under the hood...if only.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 4:50:01 PM | | Votes: -4   

fiftysix

KIA is only an alternative to perhaps a Mitsubishi or Nissan.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 10:57:16 PM | | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

LOL, that stinger is way too tacky to be a serious contender.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 7:09:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

That's what they said about Lexus and Lexus is pretty happy at the moment.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 7:22:25 PM | | Votes: -4   

fiftysix

LOL, you think KIA can compete with Lexus. Lexus was fantastic from the first car they built. YOU are just an ignorant KIA salesman. Toyota was building Rolls Royce luxury for Japan long before Lexus even existed. The Toyota Century is far nicer than anything Genesis has even dreamed of yet.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 10:56:32 PM | | Votes: 2   

skytop

$48,000+ for a Korean Kia? Ha ha haaa. Are they kidding. What fool will pay that much for a Kia?
Can you say, 'buyer's remorse?'

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 10:31:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

I'm sure KIA is already giving 10K cash on the hood.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 10:57:45 PM | | Votes: 0   

cidflekken

Apparently, this was published in November. I think I remember it being posted here, too. $6800 off sticker to lease it. $299/month. That's only $100/month more than a Civic Si which starts at $10k less than the Stinger.

https://www.carsdirect.com/deals-articles/2018-kia-stinger-gets-299-month-lease-finance-deals

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 1:01:11 AM | | Votes: 1   

