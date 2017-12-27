2018 BMW 430i Vs 2018 Kia Stinger - How Do They Stack Up In The Real World?

We are not the only ones who have been pretty obsessed with the Kia Stinger since the car debuted at last year’s Detroit Auto Show. As enthusiasts, any time a new carmaker dips a toe in the sporting sedan waters, we want to know how it stacks up against the current crop of benchmark cars.

For the new Kia, competitors could realistically range all over the place. But when one thinks of good-handling, luxury-oriented sedans, BMW still springs to the top of mind. With a sleek shape, a driver-first attitude, and pricing in the mid-$40k range, the 430i Gran Coupe also matches up really well with our Stinger GT1 test car. Sure, the Kia’s a bit bigger and more powerful, but comparing the Korean to an Ultimate anything has got to make for an interesting day of driving, right?