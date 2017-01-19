2018 BMW 5-Series 101: EVERYTHING You Need To Know About BMW's All-New 5'er, Straight From THE Source

As we've noted on other vehicle launches, one thing we make a point of doing is presenting you with the exact slides that each company presents to us.
"Why," you may ask.
You see, folks, some things tend to get lost in translation. Simply put, we wouldn't want that to happen.
2018 BMW 5-Series
That said, we've compiled a series of photographs from the 2018 5-Series' launch held in Palo Alto. We're pretty sure that this hunk of information will be valued by any potential BMW 5-Series shopper.
Key things to note:
- The 530i and 540i arrive in February
- The 530e iPerformance and M550i come sometime in the spring
- Pricing ranges from $51,200* for a standard 530i to $72,100* for an M550i.
Without further ado, learn MORE about BMW's latest and greatest model, the 5-Series.
*Title, taxes and fees not included in these prices.
2018 BMW 5-Series