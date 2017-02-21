2018 BMW I7 – the future hybrid car by German carmaker! An all-new technology coming soon!

Ever since BMW released the i-Series of cars rumors started spreading about an i-Series sedan. So far these have been nothing but rumors but things could change in the near future. More and more manufacturers are trying to compete with Tesla and so far few have been successful. In the near future two large manufacturers will release competing models with Audi and Porsche both trying to get ahead. However, it seems that BMW might also be working on a project. This car doesn’t have a name so far but many think it might be showcased as the 2018 BMW i7.



The car is expected to become their first high-range electric sedan. However, unlike Tesla, or even Audi and Porsche for that matter, BMW is expected to release a range-extender model and not an all out electric car. This is a great compromise as it allows people to have an electric car without any of the long-distance drawbacks.



