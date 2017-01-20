2018 BMW M550i xDrive lands in U.S. as quickest 5 Series ever

The first-ever M550i xDrive is going to serve as the temporary range topper in the 5 Series G30 family until the arrival of the flagship M5. As the name implies, the high-performance sedan comes as standard with all-wheel drive and is powered by the familiar biturbo 4.4-liter V8. In this specification, the engine pumps out 456 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 480 lb-ft available from 1,800 rpm channeled to both axles through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Keep in mind that BMW’s U.S. division is saying the output numbers are provisional at this point, but even so the final ones should be very close.



Thanks to a beefy V8 engine and a substantial weight loss brought by the CLAR platform, the new 5 Series in the hot-flavored M550i xDrive edition will cover the 0-60 mph sprint in less than four seconds, so it’s going to be at least two tenths of a second faster than the outgoing M5. Unsurprisingly, BMW is going to install an electronic top speed limiter that will kick in at 155 mph.



