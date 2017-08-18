2018 BMW X5 M To Top The Lineup With 600 Horsepower

BMW’s SUV sales have grown rapidly over the past decade and the firm hopes to build on that success when the fourth generation of the model that kick-started the premium SUV revolution, the X5, arrives late next year. It will feature a new look and be packed with the latest tech, while a new 600bhp X5 M will top the range. Auto Express understands the car will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show next September.

Before that, BMW will launch the all-new X2, while a full-size Range Rover rival, called the X7, is also on the cards for 2018.