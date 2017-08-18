2018 BMW X5 M To Top The Lineup With 600 Horsepower

Agent009 submitted on 8/18/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:22 AM

0 user comments | Views : 644 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW’s SUV sales have grown rapidly over the past decade and the firm hopes to build on that success when the fourth generation of the model that kick-started the premium SUV revolution, the X5, arrives late next year.

 It will feature a new look and be packed with the latest tech, while a new 600bhp X5 M will top the range. Auto Express understands the car will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show next September.

Before that, BMW will launch the all-new X2, while a full-size Range Rover rival, called the X7, is also on the cards for 2018.



Read Article


2018 BMW X5 M To Top The Lineup With 600 Horsepower

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]