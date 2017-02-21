2018 BMW i3 Has Been Spotted Testing

BMW is currently testing the upgraded version of their i3 model. When the German manufacturer launched the vehicle in 2014, the electric hatchback didn’t live to its expectations. Somehow the i3 didn’t deliver the BMW driving experience we all got used to, and it came with only 81 miles of range, which is inferior to its rivals.



However, in 2017, BMW increased the range to 114 miles by adding a new slightly bigger battery. Still, vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3 offer 238 and more than 215 miles per charge respectively, which beats the i3 by far. The downside of the Model 3 is that the buyers will have to wait for it to be delivered, and they will have to wait for a quite a long time.



