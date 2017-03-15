2018 BMW i8 Spyder - The German automaker prepares to launch an-all new model without roof

The i8 is one of BMW’s two “i” models, and so far it has been quite successful. Despite being a plug-in hybrid, the car actually competes with cars like the Porsche 911 or the top end Corvette, and it manages to do it while using very little fuel. Even though it has been around since 2014, BMW has been showcasing concept ever since 2009. One of the more interesting has been the i8 Concept Spyder which was released in 2012. However, after the production model was revealed many people forgot about that car.



Things are about to change though because the 2018 BMW i8 Spyder has just been spied testing and it looks quite interesting. The 2012 concept actually had a shorter wheelbase than its coupe counterpart, and it only boasted two seats. The production model of the car will likely borrow at least some aspects from that concept.



