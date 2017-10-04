2018 Buick Enclave brings an all-new front grille and design! It will be presented at New York AS

The Enclave is a premium three-rows crossover which has been around for a while. The car was released back in 2007, and since then it sold quite well. However, back in 2016, it lost more than 10,000 sales in comparison with 2015. This is mostly because of its aging design and its considerably better rivals. After GM revised the Acadia, they now moved their attention to the Enclave. Not much official information has been revealed up to this point. Even so, the car has been spied testing wearing heavy camouflage, and it seems the changes are quite large.



For starters, the new model is going to ditch the aging platform in favor of GM’s C1XX chassis. This modular architecture should allow the 2018 Buick Enclave to drop at least a few hundred pounds.



