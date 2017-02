The first images and details of China's 2018 Buick Regal sedan have surfaced online showing a vehicle that apart from its badges and grille, looks just as expected.



Joining the new Opel/Vauxhall Insignia and Holden Commodore, the Buick Regal adopts the same sleek design as its siblings but has been fitted with different badges and Buick's customary waterfall grille. Although few specifics about the Chinese version are known, we don't expect the U.S. version to look any different.



